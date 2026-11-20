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The Alberta government appears to have fumbled a bill that would allow the province to bulldoze bike lanes and download the cost onto cities, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said Friday morning.

The proposed legislation, tabled Thursday, would give Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen the authority to order the removal of municipal bike lanes.

Dreeshen said the omnibus legislation — Bill 43, the Safe and Sensible Roads Act 2026 — is in response to concern that some bike lanes reduce road capacity and parking, increase congestion and sometimes get in the way of emergency vehicles.

The bill dictates municipalities would need to pick up the tab.

Farkas said Premier Danielle Smith’s office promised him otherwise and that the bill put forward is a “premature draft version.”

“My understanding and speaking with the premier’s office is that was a mistake. The provincial government will fully pay for any change orders that are required,” Farkas said outside city council chambers.

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“The premier’s office has told me that under no circumstances will municipalities be paying for this and I take that to the bank.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The premier's office has told me that under no circumstances will municipalities be paying for this and I take that to the bank."

Alberta Transportation mum on Farkas claims

Global News was set to interview Dreeshen on Friday afternoon about the legislation, but the minister cancelled shortly beforehand.

Questions were then sent to the minister’s office about the claims Farkas made, however the statement Alberta Transportation replied with did not address any of them.

“We will continue to work with municipalities to ensure the new legislation serves its purpose to limit future bike lanes in high-traffic areas. It will also make sure existing problem bike lanes are dealt with in cooperation with affected municipalities,” said the statement from Dreeshen’s office.

“This is about better collaboration with cities to ensure we’re making responsible, evidence-based transportation decisions that protect road capacity and make sure transportation networks work for everyone.”

The same statement was sent to Global Calgary staff inquiring about parts of the bill that impact LRT construction.

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The Canadian Press also asked the premier’s office for clarification but didn’t receive an immediate response.

1:45 Alberta government tables bill aimed at bike lane removal in cities

On Thursday, Dreeshen said the bill came in response to concern that some bike lanes reduce road capacity and parking, increase congestion and can get in the way of emergency vehicles.

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He said the goal is for bike lanes to be removed when road maintenance is already scheduled in the same location so that it’s cheaper.

“This (means) working with both Edmonton and Calgary to identify where those bike lanes don’t make sense,” he said.

Dreeshen said he wants to collaborate with the province’s two largest cities, but added they have extensive budgets for bike lanes while the province does not.

Farkas said the bill states bike lanes will be forbidden unless approved by the transportation minister but that’s not how he expects the legislation would work.

“I understand that to be an oversight and a mistake in terms of the legislation, and I fully expect that there’s future amendments that will be coming.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I understand that to be an oversight and a mistake in terms of the legislation, and I fully expect that there's future amendments that will be coming."

Farkas said he believes the province is looking to address some of the concerns municipalities have, as both levels of government look at affordable transportation options.

2:07 Calgary business owner concerned about bike lane project in the city’s southwest

Cyclists express safety fears

Cycling advocates say removing bike lanes would make roads more deadly for cyclists.

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Jack Mason, infrastructure lead for the non-profit Bike Calgary, said he feels safer on his daily bike commute in a bike lane and separated from vehicle traffic rather than having to mingle with cars.

“I mean, Safe and Sensible Roads Act? This bill is neither safe nor sensible,” he said Friday.

“It’s going to have an easily foreseeable deleterious effect on safety on roads in Alberta, and Albertans will die as a result.”

Bike Edmonton is urging Alberta to scrap the legislation, calling it misguided, impractical and an overstep into municipal politics.

In a Friday statement, it said cycling is a way to cheaply move around the city as the cost of living increases. It pointed to a 2012 study that found there were much fewer cyclist injuries in areas with bike infrastructure.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said the legislation would force property tax increases and undermine local governments.

On Thursday, Knack said the actions of Smith’s United Conservative Party government don’t match the promises it made face to face.

“Their words mean nothing to me anymore,” he said.

A Thursday technical briefing for reporters with department officials also created confusion over the scope of the bill.

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Officials said the responsibility of paying for bike lane removal isn’t addressed in the proposed legislation but, upon publication, the bill says municipalities must pay.

1:47 Alberta eyes Ontario bike lane court ruling as it weighs legislation

— With files from Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press and Karen Bartko, Global News