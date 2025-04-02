Calgary police say fatal crash on Stoney Trail was a hit-and-run, one man arrested

Calgary police now say a crash that happened around 11:49 Tuesday evening on Stoney Trail northwest, and resulted in the death of 57-year-old woman, appears to have been a hit and run.

In an update to media Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit said a man in his 20s has been arrested and investigators have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved.

“That said — we are still open to the fact this may not be the vehicle that was involved in the collision,” said Foster. “We are still seeking the public’s assistance and trying to find a tractor trailer unit that will have some form of collision damage to the front and significant damage to trailer.”

A semi-truck’s landing gear is described as the piece of equipment that helps keep a trailer level when it’s unhooked from it’s tractor. Photo by Waterloo Regional Police

Foster said the truck will be missing it’s “landing gear,” which is a piece of equipment normally located underneath the truck trailer and used to keep the semi-trailer level when it is unhooked from it’s tractor.

View image in full screen Following the fatal crash, investigators could be seen examining a large piece of equipment in the middle of the road at the crash scene which is believed to be the landing gear of the semi-truck that was involved. Global News

Calgary police have also provided more information about how the woman died.

Foster said it’s believed a white Toyota Corolla, driven by the victim, was travelling in one of the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive and close to the median, when it was struck by another vehicle — believed to be the semi-truck that failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

A short time later, a highway maintenance truck arrived to find the woman had been ejected from her vehicle that was spun out on the road.

View image in full screen Calgary police said the first people on scene of the crash found that the victim had been ejected from her vehicle that was spun out on the road. Global News

As police and firefighters arrived on scene, another vehicle, a black 2018 RAM pickup, driven by a 21-year-old man with a 21-year-old passenger, struck a post and cable barrier in the median before running over the injured woman and then hitting the rear of the maintenance truck that had stopped to help.

The woman was eventually transported to hospital but pronounced deceased on arrival.

The two people in the pickup truck were not injured — and investigators say there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

View image in full screen Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary police collision reconstruction unit said, while a man has been arrested in connection with the crash, investigators want to make sure they have the vehicle that was involved. Global News

Foster said, so far no charges have been laid, but police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.crimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from your app store.