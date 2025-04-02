Fatal crash prompts Calgary police to close section of Stoney Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a serious crash on Stoney Trail around midnight on Wednesday.

Calgary police said officers responded to reports of a single car crash on southbound Stoney Trail N.W. near Nose Hill Drive. When they arrived, they found one person suffering serious injuries.

The person was rushed to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Video from the scene appears to show the road covered in snow at the time, but police won’t say yet if weather conditions are being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

View image in full screen Calgary police were forced to close a section of Stoney Trail N.W. during the busy morning commute on Wednesday following a fatal overnight crash. Global News

Officers closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail between Crowchild and Nose Hill Drive during the busy morning commute. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route, with the closure expected to last several hours while the collision reconstruction team investigated. The road was reopened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Investigators could be seen examining a large object in the middle of the road at the fatal crash scene, but there’s no word if the object was related to the accident. Global News

Overnight snowfall in the Calgary area made for challenging driving conditions. Calgary police reported 56 collisions between midnight and 8 a.m., including eight collisions causing injuries.

While Environment Canada has lifted a heavy snowfall warning for Calgary, a large swath of the Alberta foothills and eastern slopes of the Rockies remains under a weather warning.

Following a break in the weather this morning, snow is forecast to intensify again this afternoon. Environment Canada is warning drivers to expect reduced visibility and challenging road conditions.