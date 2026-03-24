Albertans’ interest in alternative forms of travel growing as fuel prices spike

“It’s picked up,” said Sean Smiley of Calgary-based GoElectric Vehicle Corp., who estimates his business is “probably getting two to three times as many leads are we normally would, ever since gas prices have gone up.”

In a province whose economy is so dependent on the oil and gas industry, high fuel prices aren’t always a reason to complain.

But with gasoline now selling for over $1.70 per litre in many places, it’s prompting more Albertans into thinking about a change in lifestyle.

“Probably the two biggest things are the operating costs for driving an EV are significantly less than a gas car because the price of electricity is way less than the price of gas even before all the increases,” said Smiley.

View image in full screen Sean Smiley, Business Development Manager at Calgary-based GoElectric Vehicle Corp. says recent interest in electric vehicles is two to three times what it was before the spike in oil prices. Global News

While EVs might be higher priced, Smiley estimates the cost of operating one is “usually about 10 to 20 per cent of what a gas car would be because you don’t have oil changes, timing belt, spark plugs, all your regular maintenance.”

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But the biggest cost saving, he said, comes from the $5 to $8 it costs to charge an EV at a commercial charging station, versus the $50 to $100 or more of filling up a gas tank, which he estimates, for most owners, makes up for the higher purchase cost within to to four years.

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“Batteries tend to last 15 to 20 years and so battery replacement cost is not really a consideration for most people, whereas that’s one of the biggest questions we get is when the warranty is up is how much does it cost to a battery, but you rarely ever have to think about that,” added Smiley

In fact, he says the batteries in electric vehicles tend to last longer in Alberta than in some warmer climates like California or Nevada because batteries tend to degrade faster at hotter temperatures than they do at colder temperatures.

“The only real downfall from the cold is that you get less range, and so in the cold winter months, you get a little less range on your EV. But the actual battery health doesn’t get impacted at all,” added Smiley.

On days when its -30 C or -40 C, he estimates an electric vehicle will get about 50 to 60 per cent of its normal range and even that’s enough about 95 per cent of drivers because most only drive less than 50 km per day.

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View image in full screen Cody Nielson, vice president of Rangeland RV, says there has also been a recent increase in the number of customers interested in purchasing an RV, rather than spending thousands of dollars on flight for a week-long holiday. Global News

Cody Nielson, vice-president of Rangeland RV, located near Cross Iron Mills, said the recent spike in the price of oil also has many Albertans reconsidering their summer vacation plans — looking for a way of avoiding the increasing high cost of air travel, caused by the rising price of aviation fuel.

Combined with Canadians’ desire to vacation closer to home, that has “a whole lot more” people considering buying or renting an RV.

“For anybody that’s booked a flight or booked a hotel lately, you know how crazy those prices are,” said Nielsen.

“If you’re tallying up your budget for vacations for the year, you can spend tens of thousands of dollars going on a week-long getaway for a family of four or five, or you can spend that money and make a whole summer full of memories — not just seven days.”

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“You get that full summer full of camping and memories that you can make with your family for the same price,” added Nielsen.

Economically, he said, it makes a ton of sense right now, more than ever, to purchase an RV.

If there’s a resolution to the war in the Middle East found within the next couple weeks, Smiley expects the interest in his electric vehicles will “kind of slow down a little bit.”

But if the price spike continues longer than that, he believes Albertans will continue to consider a change in lifestyle because of “the uncertainty of not knowing” how high fuel prices will go.