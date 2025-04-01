Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and areas of the eastern Rocky Mountains

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t take those winter tires off your vehicle just yet because there is more snow in the forecast for Calgary and parts of western Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the city of Calgary and Rocky View County, near Cochrane with the snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday evening.

“The snowfall will intensify Tuesday night as a developing low over Alberta taps into moisture from a system south of the border,” said Global News Meterorologist Tiffany Lizée. “Snowfall warnings will likely expand into the southern Rockies as the system builds and tracks farther south.”

“Areas under the current snowfall warning could see 5-10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, with another 5 to 10 cm as snowfall picks back up later in the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning,” added Lizée. “Overall, areas under the snowfall warning should expect 15 to 30 cm of snow over the next 48 hours, with higher amounts possible in higher elevations.”

View image in full screen The calm before the storm. Calgarians enjoy a lunch hour stroll downtown before heavy snow is forecast to begin falling in the Calgary area late Tuesday. Global News

The towns of Banff and Lake Louise are outside of the area covered by the heavy snowfall warning, with only 4 to 8 centimetres in the forecast.

View image in full screen The areas covered by the snowfall warning could see total accumulations of between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow. Global News

Drivers are however being warned that heavy snow is expected along Highway 93 — the Icefields Parkway — between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Jasper.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,”

View image in full screen This map shows where the heaviest snowfall totals are expected, in a band along the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Global News

In Edmonton, where people in some areas were forced to dig out from more than 30 centimetres of snow last week — this time, there are just flurries or showers in the forecast.

View image in full screen April is typically the second snowiest month in Calgary with 23 centimetres of snow on average, just short of March when the most snow falls on average. Global News

The snow is nothing unusual for this time of year. Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said March is normally the snowiest month of the year in Calgary, while April, on average, is the second snowiest month.

“Luckily, in true April fashion, winter’s grip won’t last long,” said Lizée. “By the weekend, temperatures in Alberta will rise sharply, reaching the high teens in the south by Monday.”

View image in full screen The snow isn’t expected to last long though, with temperatures in the Calgary area expected to hit double digits early next week. Global News