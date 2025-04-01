Menu

Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and areas of the eastern Rocky Mountains

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 7:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians dig out of spring snow storm'
Edmontonians dig out of spring snow storm
After a taste of spring like conditions at the start of the week, Mother Nature slammed the Edmonton region with over 20 centimetres of snow. Now people are digging out in one of Edmonton's largest spring snowstorms. Kabi Moulitharan reports.
Don’t take those winter tires off your vehicle just yet because there is more snow in the forecast for Calgary and parts of western Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the city of Calgary and Rocky View County, near Cochrane with the snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday evening.

“The snowfall will intensify Tuesday night as a developing low over Alberta taps into moisture from a system south of the border,” said Global News Meterorologist Tiffany Lizée.  “Snowfall warnings will likely expand into the southern Rockies as the system builds and tracks farther south.”

“Areas under the current snowfall warning could see 5-10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, with another 5 to 10 cm as snowfall picks back up later in the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning,” added Lizée.  “Overall, areas under the snowfall warning should expect 15 to 30 cm of snow over the next 48 hours, with higher amounts possible in higher elevations.”

Story continues below advertisement
The calm before the storm. Calgarians enjoy a lunch hour stroll downtown before heavy snow is forecast to begin falling in the Calgary area late Tuesday. View image in full screen
The calm before the storm. Calgarians enjoy a lunch hour stroll downtown before heavy snow is forecast to begin falling in the Calgary area late Tuesday. Global News

The towns of Banff and Lake Louise are outside of the area covered by the heavy snowfall warning, with only 4 to 8 centimetres in the forecast.

The areas covered by the snowfall warning could see total accumulations of between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow. View image in full screen
The areas covered by the snowfall warning could see total accumulations of between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow. Global News

Drivers are however being warned that heavy snow is expected along Highway 93 — the Icefields Parkway — between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Jasper.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,”

This map shows where the heaviest snowfall totals are expected with most of the snow falling in a band along the eastern slopes of the Rockies. View image in full screen
This map shows where the heaviest snowfall totals are expected, in a band along the eastern slopes of the Rockies. Global News

In Edmonton, where people in some areas were forced to dig out from more than 30 centimetres of snow last week — this time, there are just flurries or showers in the  forecast.

April is typically the second snowiest month in Calgary with 23 centimetres of snow on average, just short of March when the most snow falls on average. View image in full screen
April is typically the second snowiest month in Calgary with 23 centimetres of snow on average, just short of March when the most snow falls on average. Global News

The snow is nothing unusual for this time of year.  Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said March is normally the snowiest month of the year in Calgary, while April, on average, is the second snowiest month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Luckily, in true April fashion, winter’s grip won’t last long,” said Lizée.   “By the weekend, temperatures in Alberta will rise sharply, reaching the high teens in the south by Monday.”

The snow isn't expected to last long though, with temperatures early next week expected to hit double digits. View image in full screen
The snow isn’t expected to last long though, with temperatures in the Calgary area expected to hit double digits early next week. Global News
