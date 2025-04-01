Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and areas of the eastern Rocky Mountains

Don’t take those winter tires off your vehicle just yet because there is more snow in the forecast for Calgary and parts of western Alberta.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy snowfall warning for the city of Calgary and Rocky View County, near Cochrane with the snow is expected to begin falling Tuesday evening.
“The snowfall will intensify Tuesday night as a developing low over Alberta taps into moisture from a system south of the border,” said Global News Meterorologist Tiffany Lizée. “Snowfall warnings will likely expand into the southern Rockies as the system builds and tracks farther south.”
“Areas under the current snowfall warning could see 5-10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, with another 5 to 10 cm as snowfall picks back up later in the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning,” added Lizée. “Overall, areas under the snowfall warning should expect 15 to 30 cm of snow over the next 48 hours, with higher amounts possible in higher elevations.”
The towns of Banff and Lake Louise are outside of the area covered by the heavy snowfall warning, with only 4 to 8 centimetres in the forecast.
Drivers are however being warned that heavy snow is expected along Highway 93 — the Icefields Parkway — between Saskatchewan River Crossing and Jasper.
“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,”
In Edmonton, where people in some areas were forced to dig out from more than 30 centimetres of snow last week — this time, there are just flurries or showers in the forecast.
The snow is nothing unusual for this time of year. Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said March is normally the snowiest month of the year in Calgary, while April, on average, is the second snowiest month.
“Luckily, in true April fashion, winter’s grip won’t last long,” said Lizée. “By the weekend, temperatures in Alberta will rise sharply, reaching the high teens in the south by Monday.”
