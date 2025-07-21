1 dead and 3 in critical condition after northeast Calgary crash

A two-vehicle crash in the northeast community of Temple has claimed the life of at least one person.
Calgary police were called out to 52 Street Northeast near Temple Road northeast at 5:15 a.m. Monday for reports of a two-vehicle rollover.
The Calgary Fire Department was working to pull at least one person from a Jeep that was on its side. A blue pickup truck on its roof caught fire.
EMS confirms that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
As the investigation got underway, police shut down all lanes of 52 Street Northeast between Temple Drive and 32 Avenue Northeast.
