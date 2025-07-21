Menu

Traffic

1 dead and 3 in critical condition after northeast Calgary crash

By Michael King Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 9:13 am
1 min read
Calgary Police respond to a fatal two vehicle crash in northeast Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary. Michael King / Global News
A two-vehicle crash in the northeast community of Temple has claimed the life of at least one person.

Calgary police were called out to 52 Street Northeast near Temple Road northeast at 5:15 a.m. Monday for reports of a two-vehicle rollover.

The Calgary Fire Department was working to pull at least one person from a Jeep that was on its side. A blue pickup truck on its roof caught fire.

Trending Now

EMS confirms that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

As the investigation got underway, police shut down all lanes of 52 Street Northeast between Temple Drive and 32 Avenue Northeast.

