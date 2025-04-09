Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver of semi-truck charged in fatal hit-and-run in Calgary released on bail

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 4:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Stoney Trail'
Calgary police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Stoney Trail
Watch from April 2, 2025: A woman is dead after a series of terrible events along Stoney Trail. As Elissa Carpenter reports, police want to be able to bring some answers to her family, but it’s a complex investigation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A truck driver from Saskatoon who is facing charges related to a fatal chain-reaction crash in Calgary has been granted bail.

The accident happened on April 2 on Stoney Trail near Nose Hill Drive northwest.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was killed when her SUV was hit by another vehicle, believed to be a semi-truck that fled the scene.

As the victim was being attended to by a road maintenance crew, police said she was struck by a second vehicle — a pickup truck — that first hit a cable barrier before running over the woman.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gaganpreet Singh, 26, who investigators believe was driving the semi, was arrested several hours after the crash.

He is charged with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police credited information from the public for helping lead them to a semi-truck — found in Rocky View County, just outside of Calgary — that they believe was the one involved in the crash.

Following the crash, investigators could be seen examining what police later said appeared to be a piece of the semi truck left behind at the crash scene. View image in full screen
Following the crash, investigators could be seen examining what police later said appeared to be a piece of the semi-truck left behind when the vehicle fled the crash scene. Global News

Singh is scheduled to be back in court on May 9 and is prohibited from commercial truck driving until his case is resolved.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices