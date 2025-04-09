Driver of semi-truck charged in fatal hit-and-run in Calgary released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver from Saskatoon who is facing charges related to a fatal chain-reaction crash in Calgary has been granted bail.

The accident happened on April 2 on Stoney Trail near Nose Hill Drive northwest.

Police say a 57-year-old woman was killed when her SUV was hit by another vehicle, believed to be a semi-truck that fled the scene.

As the victim was being attended to by a road maintenance crew, police said she was struck by a second vehicle — a pickup truck — that first hit a cable barrier before running over the woman.

Gaganpreet Singh, 26, who investigators believe was driving the semi, was arrested several hours after the crash.

He is charged with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death.

Police credited information from the public for helping lead them to a semi-truck — found in Rocky View County, just outside of Calgary — that they believe was the one involved in the crash.

View image in full screen Following the crash, investigators could be seen examining what police later said appeared to be a piece of the semi-truck left behind when the vehicle fled the crash scene. Global News

Singh is scheduled to be back in court on May 9 and is prohibited from commercial truck driving until his case is resolved.