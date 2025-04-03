Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash on Stoney Trail: Calgary police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Stoney Trail'
Calgary police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Stoney Trail
WATCH ABOVE (From April 2, 2025): A woman is dead after a series of terrible events along Stoney Trail. As Elissa Carpenter reports, police want to be able to bring some answers to her family, but it’s a complex investigation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Calgary’s ring road this week that left a woman dead.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said Gaganpreet Singh has been charged with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death. He is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, police were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.W. near the bridge deck of Nose Hill Drive N.W. Police said a car being driven by a woman was hit by another vehicle that investigators believe was a semi-truck.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the suspect vehicle then left the scene before a truck carrying road maintenance workers drove by and the workers saw the victim and tried to give her medical assistance. Shortly after, police said a pickup truck hit a post and cable barrier at the scene of the initial crash before hitting the woman and the back of the maintenance truck. Police did not suggest the second crash was being investigated as a potential crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“The woman was transported to hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival,” the CPS said.

Trending Now

Police said their investigation into the initial crash, along with help from the public, led officers to a semi-truck that they found in Rocky View County. They said the truck is the suspect vehicle police were looking for.

The CPS said finding the truck led to Singh being charged. Police had announced on Wednesday that they had arrested a suspect.

“We continue to ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234,” police said. “Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices