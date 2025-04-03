Man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash on Stoney Trail: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Calgary’s ring road this week that left a woman dead.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said Gaganpreet Singh has been charged with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death. He is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, police were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.W. near the bridge deck of Nose Hill Drive N.W. Police said a car being driven by a woman was hit by another vehicle that investigators believe was a semi-truck.

Police said the suspect vehicle then left the scene before a truck carrying road maintenance workers drove by and the workers saw the victim and tried to give her medical assistance. Shortly after, police said a pickup truck hit a post and cable barrier at the scene of the initial crash before hitting the woman and the back of the maintenance truck. Police did not suggest the second crash was being investigated as a potential crime.

“The woman was transported to hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival,” the CPS said.

Police said their investigation into the initial crash, along with help from the public, led officers to a semi-truck that they found in Rocky View County. They said the truck is the suspect vehicle police were looking for.

The CPS said finding the truck led to Singh being charged. Police had announced on Wednesday that they had arrested a suspect.

“We continue to ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234,” police said. “Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”