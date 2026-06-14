Suspects wanted in Brampton home invasion that left 2 injured

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Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a home invasion in Brampton, Ont., early Sunday morning.

At least two suspects clad in “all dark clothing” reportedly entered the home in Bent Tree Court near Hwy. 407 and McLaughlin Road, with police receiving reports of shots fired at approximately 4:34 a.m.

Shortly after arriving, police located a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, though police said they remain in serious condition.

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Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said at least two suspects with firearms entered the home through the rear of the building while the people inside were sleeping. There was an altercation between the residents and suspects before gunshots were fired. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, six people lived in the home but only two were injured.

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Police are canvassing the neighbourhood to get more information and gather potential video evidence.

Anyone with information or doorbell or other type of footage is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.