Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police salute fallen officer at procession: ‘We have it from here’

By Elissa Mendes The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2026 5:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer dead after gunfire exchange during search warrant execution in North York'
Toronto police officer dead after gunfire exchange during search warrant execution in North York
RELATED: Toronto police officer dead after gunfire exchange during search warrant execution in North York
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Under grey, rainy skies, a police motorcade brought the body of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot dead in the line of duty last week, to a funeral home in Thornhill on Sunday afternoon.

Pinizzotto was shot at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Zara Jabbi, a 19-year-old suspect wanted in the consulate shooting, is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“To Const. Marc Pinizzotto, your duty is complete,” OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a livestream of the procession, his voice choked with emotion as windshield wipers waved back and forth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your watch has ended, and today we escort you home. Rest in peace, Marc. We have it from here.”

Click to play video: 'Feds will support Toronto police investigation after officer shot dead, public safety minister says'
Feds will support Toronto police investigation after officer shot dead, public safety minister says

Pinizzotto acted with unwavering courage and conviction, Sanchuk said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Each day he wore the uniform, he did so with a deep sense of responsibility, placing the needs of the citizens above his own and without hesitation.”

He added the OPP understands Toronto officers’ grief “all too well.”

Sanchuk said the Toronto force was among the first to show its support, sending condolences and lining the streets to salute, when two members of the OPP were recently killed in the line of duty, their bodies brought to the same coroner’s office.

OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, who served on the precision motorcycle team, died in a single-vehicle crash on April 27. He was 33.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP Const. Tarun Bali, 29, was struck by the driver of a vehicle on Tuesday in the northern town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as fellow investigators searched for a man who had escaped from a hospital.

Justin Veronneau, an 18-year-old man from Hearst, now faces charges including first-degree murder, assaulting police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Tributes from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Mayor Olivia Chow and others have poured in for the 43-year-old fallen officer.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices