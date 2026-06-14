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Crime

1 person dead after being hit by vehicle during fight in Toronto: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 14, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
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A reported fight in Toronto has left one person dead after they were struck by a vehicle, and another is in hospital following an incident police call “alarming.”

According to Toronto police, officers received reports of a large group of people fighting in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at about 6:01 a.m. Sunday.

Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury said during a news conference that an argument started in the area before a fight erupted. As the incident unfolded, a man was injured then hit by a light-coloured vehicle that fled the scene.

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After police and emergency officials arrived, life-saving measures were performed on the person but he was pronounced dead. Police said a second person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police force’s homicide unit is investigating, but a description of the suspects is not known at this time.

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Bradbury said it’s believed the incident was localized and there’s no greater risk to the public.

Supt. Jack Gurr, unit commander for 31 Division, said in an interview that the area where the incident occurred is normally quiet.

“We rarely come in here for any real problems; there’s very few disturbances in this area, and so this is a very alarming situation for us,” Gurr said.

As police continue their investigation, Bradbury issued a warning to the suspects.

“For the people responsible for this murder, find a lawyer and turn yourselves in,” Bradbury said. “Our investigators are actively tracking information.”

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