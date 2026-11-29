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A man and a teenager wanted in the deaths of two teens in Toronto this month have been arrested, after a vehicle stop saw three other youth also taken into custody for firearms-related offences.

According to Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, at 5 a.m. Sunday, a member of the public alerted police to a number of people inside a vehicle allegedly in possession of a firearm. They were spotted in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

“Through the quick action of our officers, the suspect vehicle was located along with five suspects,” said Peel police Insp. Kevin Cranley at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Four youth and one 19-year-old were found in the vehicle.

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Cranley said when the vehicle was found, one of the people inside ran, resulting in a brief foot chase. The person, identified as murder suspect Joseph Kunene, was later transported to hospital with injuries believed to be stable.

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Kunene, 19, was already wanted for first-degree murder by Toronto police as was a 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The 17-year-old was wanted for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder by Toronto police.

Both Kunene and the 17-year-old were wanted in connection to the death of Brandon Blake, who was shot and killed on Nov. 10 in Etobicoke. The 17-year-old is also wanted for second-degree murder related to the Nov. 7 death of 18-year-old Malik Abass.

Two loaded firearms were also seized from the vehicle.

Three other young offenders were also arrested. Four of the five suspects were under some form of judicial release or conditions at the time of their release, Cranley said.

Cranley added that the Special Investigations Unit in Ontario has invoked their mandate.

“When we got the call this morning it was definitely a big relief for my team and the other homicide team looking for the 17-year-old and Joseph Kunene,” said Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Sandra Arruda. “They’re safely in custody and that was exactly what we wanted to happen.”

She added there was a “lot of thanks” given by Blake’s family when contacted to let them know

No other suspects are being sought by police.

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—with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea