Toronto police identify city’s 33rd homicide victim in shooting

Toronto police have identified the city’s 33rd homicide victim of the year.
Police responded to a call about a shooting on Saturday at about 4:27 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area.
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On arrival, police found 18-year-old Malik Abass, who had been shot. Emergency officials performed life-saving measures and transported the teenager to hospital, but he was pronounced dead after arrival.
It’s believed the suspect or suspects fled the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
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