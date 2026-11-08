Toronto police identify city’s 33rd homicide victim in shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have identified the city’s 33rd homicide victim of the year.

Police responded to a call about a shooting on Saturday at about 4:27 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and The East Mall area.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On arrival, police found 18-year-old Malik Abass, who had been shot. Emergency officials performed life-saving measures and transported the teenager to hospital, but he was pronounced dead after arrival.

It’s believed the suspect or suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.