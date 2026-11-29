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A B.C. nurse has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck in Vancouver on Friday by a Tesla that Vancouver police said was being driven by an off-duty VPD officer.

Frances Beswick, 46, was a registered nurse in the operating room at St. Paul’s Hospital.

On Saturday, her partner shared a social media post stating Beswick’s life was taken “in a senseless accident two blocks from our new home together.”

“You were such a warrior, you were my best friend and you always pushed me to be a better person,” he wrote.

In a tribute posted to Facebook Saturday, colleague Tracia Batson said Beswick was “never afraid to speak up for what was right,” and described her as genuine, kind, selfless, compassionate and principled.

The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) supports four human rights and equity (HRE) caucuses: Indigenous Leadership Circle, Mosaic of Colour, 2SLGBTQ+, and Workers with Disabilities, and Batson called Beswick her “HRE sister”.

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“BCNU and the nursing fraternity have lost a true gem and one of its most dedicated and courageous human rights activists,” Batson wrote.

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B.C.’s police watchdog and Vancouver police are investigating the collision which claimed Beswick’s life on Friday.

At about 9:30 a.m., police said an off-duty member was driving his personal vehicle, a Tesla, northbound on Main Street when he crossed Broadway. They said he struck a pedestrian and a light pole on the northwest corner.

Witness Tony Gomez, who was driving northbound on Main Street and had stopped at a red light on Broadway, said the dark grey Tesla was “flying” in the moments before the crash.

“It took like split of a second and smashed or hit against the power pole,” Gomez told Global News in an interview Friday.

Gomez said he tried to smash the driver’s side window immediately after the impact, but had to move away when the Tesla caught fire.

Vancouver firefighters doused the flames and managed to pull the driver from the wreckage.

First responders tried to save the pedestrian, but Beswick died at the scene.

Police said the 49-year-old off-duty VPD member – the lone occupant of the Tesla – was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

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As of Friday, the District 4 patrol officer who’s been with the force for two years, was undergoing surgery.

In terms of what caused the deadly crash, police said nothing has been ruled out.

“We don’t know what happened at this point and it could be mechanical, it could be driver error, it could be medical,” Supt. Dale Weidman told reporters at the scene Friday.

The Independent Investigations Office is asking anyone who saw any part of the collision, or who may have video – including dash camera footage – to contact them.