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Crime

Teen wanted in 2 deaths, including Barrie man killed in Toronto shooting

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 11:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'One male dead after shooting on Etobicoke'
One male dead after shooting on Etobicoke
WATCH: One male dead after shooting on Etobicoke
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A 17-year-old is wanted in connection with two killings in Toronto, including the shooting death of a Barrie man.

Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Sandra Arruda said Monday the teen is among three suspects sought in connection with Brandon Blake’s death.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 10 in Etobicoke.

Police said officers received a call at 12:56 a.m. for the sound of gunshots near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West. The shooting happened at a residential complex on Pittsboro Drive, which is near the Elmbank Community Centre at 10 Rampart Rd.

Officers found Blake near the community centre. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blake ran from the residential complex when the shooting unfolded. Several evidence markers were visible at the scene when Global News attended.

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It’s not clear why Blake was in the area overnight.

Three suspects are wanted. One suspect – a 16-year-old from Vaughan – was arrested Saturday and was charged with first-degree murder.

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Toronto resident Joseph Kunene, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder. He is described as six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds and as having black hair, brown eyes and a distinctive tattoo on his right hand.

Normally, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents media from reporting the identity of a youth accused of a crime. In this case, police obtained judicial authorization, which expires Nov. 19, to identify the third suspect – 17-year-old Toronto resident Cameron Marlor. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

He is also wanted for second-degree murder related to the Nov. 7 death of 18-year-old Malik Abass.

Marlor is described as having a thin build, with his hair in two braids on either side of his head. At the time of Blake’s death, police say he was wearing all black clothing with the hood up, and a face mask covering most of his face.

  • Cameron Marlor

Police released photos of Kunene and Marlor. They are considered armed and dangerous.

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“The violence involved in these crimes demonstrates a serious, flagrant disregard for human life,” Arruda said.

“We are actively searching for these individuals and we will continue to do so until they are located.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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