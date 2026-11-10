Male killed in overnight shooting outside Toronto community centre

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One person is dead after a shooting unfolded outside a community centre in Toronto’s west end overnight Tuesday.

Police said officers received a call at 12:56 a.m. for the sound of gunshots near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke.

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The shooting occurred just outside the Elmbank Community Centre at 10 Rampart Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

No suspect information was made available either.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.