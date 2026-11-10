Male killed in overnight shooting outside Toronto community centre

One person is dead after a shooting unfolded outside a community centre in Toronto’s west end overnight Tuesday.
Police said officers received a call at 12:56 a.m. for the sound of gunshots near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke.
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The shooting occurred just outside the Elmbank Community Centre at 10 Rampart Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.
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No suspect information was made available either.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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