Calgary man charged in crash that killed 9-year-old girl makes first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-year-old Duane Arlen John Nepoose was charged following a horrific crash that happened on Boxing Day at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Southland Drive involving at least five vehicles.

His court appearance this morning took place via CCTV camera from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Wearing a blue jumpsuit, Nepoose looked straight at the camera and answered the judge’s questions clearly.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Police allege Nepoose robbed a pharmacy in Millrise, in S.W. Calgary, and assaulted the pharmacist on the morning of Dec. 26, then led police on a pursuit in a stolen minivan before running a red light and crashing into two other vehicles at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Southland Drive.

View image in full screen Dashcam video provided to Global News shows the stolen minivan speeding through the intersection at Southland Drive and Macleod Trail moments before the crash. Provided to Global News

Amanda Reitmeier-Desjardins was driving one of the vehicles with her two girls, 9-year-old Victoria and 12-year-old Madison as passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were sent to hospital in critical condition where Victoria later succumbed to her injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver of the second vehicle Nepoose struck was also sent to hospital in stable condition.

A secondary collision, prompted by the initial crash, also caused minor injuries to four other people in two additional vehicles.

View image in full screen A small memorial of flowers and stuffed animals has been set up at the intersection of Macleod Trail and Southland Drive, the scene of the fatal Boxing Day crash. Global News

Twelve-year-old Madison Reitmeier-Desjardins has since been released from hospital but remains in a neck brace.

The girls’ mother, Amanda, is still in critical care with fractures to her pelvis and back.

View image in full screen A Gofundme account set up for the victim of the Boxing Day crash and her family has so far raised more than $200,000. Gofundme

Following the crash, police said their pursuit of the stolen minivan Nepoose was driving had earlier been suspended because of the dangerous way he was driving.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the vehicle was still being monitored by a police helicopter.

View image in full screen The fatal Boxing Day crash involved a total of five vehicles and Macleod Trail was shut down for several hours will police investigated. Global News

Nepoose faces a total of 11 charges, including:

one count of robbery;

one count of theft of a motor vehicle;

one count of flight from a police officer;

one count of dangerous driving;

one count of dangerous driving causing death;

one count of operating a vehicle without a licence;

one count of operating a vehicle without registration;

one count of operating a vehicle without insurance; and,

three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police investigators said speed and impairment by drugs were being considered as potential contributing factors in the collision.

View image in full screen Following the crash, that shut down Macleod Trail for several hours, police said speed and impairment were being considered as possible contributing factors. Global News

When Nepoose appears in court again on Friday he is scheduled to meet with a doctor who will help determine if he should be sent for a 30-day psychiatric examination.

Story continues below advertisement

A Gofundme set up for the Reitmeier-Desjardins family has so far raised more than $200,000.