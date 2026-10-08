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Crime

Homicide investigator testifies at Tori Dunn homicide trial

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 7:31 pm
2 min read
Tori Dunn is seen here with her dad, Aron, and one of her dogs in separate photos. View image in full screen
Tori Dunn is seen here with her dad, Aron, and one of her dogs in separate photos. Global News
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The trial for the man accused of killing a woman in her Surrey home two years ago continued on Thursday.

Adam Mann, 42, is on trial for second-degree murder in the June 16, 2024 death of Tori Dunn.

Dunn was critically injured during an apparent random attack in her Port Kells home and died in hospital.

On Monday, Mann pleaded not guilty.

Const. Ryan Gerlinski took the stand on Thursday. He has been a member of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team for 4.5 years and was assigned as the initial crime scene manager in Dunn’s homicide.

He said he was called at 11:40 p.m. to Dunn’s home and was told a suspect was in custody in Surrey, clothing had been seized and that the suspect “appeared to have been high on drugs.”

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Gerlinski said he took custody of three exhibits from a Surrey police officer at 3:20 a.m. – a pair of rubber gloves, a sweater and a toque.

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He said he met with another member of the homicide team who seized DNA swabs from Dunn’s boyfriend, who was also at the scene at the time of the attack.

He added that the next day, June 17, a bloody knife was found on a neighbouring property. He seized the chef’s knife, which had a long metal blade, blood on the blade and a broken tip

Gerlinski said they got consent to search the Dunn residence at 4:40 p.m. that day and found a large pool of blood in the living room. They also took four DNA swabs inside the home.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins in killing of Tori Dunn'
Trial begins in killing of Tori Dunn

Dunn’s family and supporters packed the courtroom on Monday for the first day of Mann’s trial, filling half the room, but her father declined to speak outside afterwards.

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The Crown will be calling several witnesses, including police officers and a forensic pathologist in the jury trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

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