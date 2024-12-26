5 vehicles involved in Boxing Day crash in Calgary; at least 4 hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in hospital in life-threatening condition following a multi-vehicle crash Calgary’s south-east on Thursday morning, which police say was caused by a fleeing robbery suspect.

Calgary Police say they were called to a robbery at a Pharmasave along Millrise Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers say they believe a suspect assaulted a pharmacist then fled in a stolen vehicle.

After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but CPS says the driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. This resulted in police backing off in the interest of public safety. However, the suspect continued speeding for approximately 18 minutes before running a red light at the intersection at McLeod Trail and Southland Drive, causing a devasting collision.

Paul Donaldson, who was involved in the crash, described a chaotic scene. “We were sitting at the light here, a red light. We were about to turn east onto Southland Drive and we’d seen a van come flying through a red light and T-bone somebody, I don’t know who the heck it was. They flew into us and basically, that’s the last thing I remember,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“He hit that person so hard, I don’t think the wheels touched the ground until they hit us. Like, that’s how fast that guy was going.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Scott Cowan, a fire battalion chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said crews were called to the scene of the crash just before 10 a.m.

“One patient was on the ground, two needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles. So far, we have four patients total that have been transported to the hospital,” Cowan said.

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed a child was among those hospitalized. The others included an adult and two teenagers.

Calgary Police, meanwhile, confirmed all four were in critical, life-threatening condition.

Donaldson says everything turned into chaos after the crash. “Got out of the car and there was just everything, everywhere.”

Cowan says the damage resulting from the collision is uncommon, even for a busy intersection.

“This is pretty severe with lots of damage to the majority of these vehicles. I’d say it’s pretty exceptional in this circumstance.”

Donaldson said the crash happened so quickly that he was unable to properly assess the scene until afterwards.

“I don’t think I had time for anything to go through my mind. We (saw) the guy come flying through the light. I had enough time to go, ‘what did I,’ and then somebody flew into us and that was it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Donaldson said everyone in his vehicle was safe and okay. “My wife got a little damaged, but she’s fine,” Donaldson said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s the case for everybody.”

Even after the confusion of the collision subsided slightly, Donaldson said the event was still a blur to him. “I’m in shock. That’s the best word I can put towards that.”

He says he witnessed a man being arrested immediately following the crash, which police confirmed to be the case. CPS says the suspect remains in custody and charges are pending.

In a media release, CPS says supports have been made available to the families of the victims.

“We fully recognize the devastating impact on the families of the victims, especially during this time of year, and supports have been offered to help them navigate this difficult time.”

CPS confirms the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified and they will review the file to determine if an investigation is required.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have footage from the area, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.