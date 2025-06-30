Speed believed to be a factor in 2 fatal weekend crashes in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says excessive speed is believed to be a factor in two Stoney Trail crashes over the weekend, killing two people and seriously injuring another.

A 16-year-old boy died Friday night around 9:55 p.m. on Stoney Trail near 69 Street Southwest when the car he was driving struck a support post for an overhead sign before catching fire. The driver, the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

A second crash around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday killed a 25-year-old man and seriously injured a 25-year-old woman in another vehicle. CPS says it’s believed the man was driving south on Stoney in a Toyota 4 Runner when he crossed the grassy median, entering the northbound lanes. The 4 Runner rolled before being struck by a Dodge Caliber driven by the woman heading north.

The driver of the 4 Runner was thrown from the vehicle and hit a sign, causing fatal injuries. The woman was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

CPS says neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played a role in either crash but is investigating speed as a possible factor.

Anyone with information about either collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.