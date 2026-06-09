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Stars airlifts patient to hospital after his ambulance, tractor collide north of Calgary

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 6:45 pm
1 min read
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News
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A patient being rushed from one hospital to another ended up having to be picked up and airlifted the rest of the way, after the ambulance he was in was involved in a collision with a tractor north of Calgary.

The crash happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., just east of Beiseker, Alta., near the intersection of Highway 9 and Range Road 254.

Acute Care Alberta said the ambulance was transferring a high-acuity patient between health-care facilities — that is, someone who’s condition is critical or unstable.

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Airdrie RCMP said the ambulance, driving quickly with its emergency lights and sirens activated, and the tractor were both headed west on Highway 9 when they collided.

The crash at the intersection beside the Beiseker Airport happened about 50 km northeast of Calgary in Rocky View County.

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After the crash, Stars Air Ambulance was called in to take over getting the man in life-threatening condition to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The paramedic driving the ambulance, along with their partner who was tending to the patient in the back of the ambulance, was also injured.

Acute Care Alberta said they were both driven by ground ambulance to hospital — one, in serious, but stable condition and the other in less severe condition.

Police did not share if the driver of the tractor suffered any injuries.

As of publishing, Highway 9 was closed at the intersection while the crash was being investigated.

RCMP said they were unable to share more about what happened, as both police and OHS were still investigating what happened.

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