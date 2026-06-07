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Teen driver, 2 motorcycle riders dead after multi-vehicle collision in Ontario

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 7, 2026 9:50 am
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
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A teenage driver and two motorcyclists have died after a multi-vehicle collision in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Emergency crews and Ontario Provincial Police responded at about 6 p.m. Saturday to the fatal collision in the town of Omemee, Ont.

The crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 7 and New Heights Road after receiving reports of a serious collision involving four motorcycles and a passenger vehicle.

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The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old from Peterborough, and a 72-year-old male motorcycle rider from Dunchurch were both pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision, police said.

A second motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Barrie, was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries but later died.

Police said a 30-year-old male motorcyclist from Sudbury was first taken to a local hospital with injuries but later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

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OPP said the fourth motorcycle rider, a 36-year-old man from Sudbury, was treated at the scene and released.

The OPP’s technical collision investigation unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the scene when the incident occurred is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

The investigation is ongoing.

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