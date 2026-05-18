5 dead, including suspects, after San Diego mosque shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspected shooters opened fire at a San Diego mosque Monday, where the FBI said three adult males were killed.

The shooters are also dead, and were believed to be teenagers, the FBI told reporters.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the case is considered to be a hate crime, and there was no longer a threat to the public.

View image in full screen People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Police were called to the scene around noon local time, where they believed multiple people had been shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego has since been contained, according to authorities, but is still active.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is not yet clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the mosque, and San Diego Police said “the threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.”

The scene at 7050 Eckstrom Ave is still active but contained. We have significant resources on scene at this time. We have established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway Street, SD, CA 92111 #SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

San Diego Police said they were on the scene shortly after 3:00 p.m. eastern (12:00p.m pacific).

The shooting happened at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County. The Islamic Center is about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

Story continues below advertisement

Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center that is surrounded by scores of police vehicles. The white mosque is in a neighborhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

The Islamic Center’s website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.” Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

– With a file from The Associated Press

– More to come