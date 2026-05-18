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U.S. News

5 dead, including suspects, after San Diego mosque shooting

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 18, 2026 4:55 pm
2 min read
Police stage at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. View image in full screen
Police stage at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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Two suspected shooters opened fire at a San Diego mosque Monday, where the FBI said three adult males were killed.

The shooters are also dead, and were believed to be teenagers, the FBI told reporters.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the case is considered to be a hate crime, and there was no longer a threat to the public.

People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. View image in full screen
People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Police were called to the scene around noon local time, where they believed multiple people had been shot.

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The scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego has since been contained, according to authorities, but is still active.

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It is not yet clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the mosque, and San Diego Police said “the threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.”

San Diego Police said they were on the scene shortly after 3:00 p.m. eastern (12:00p.m pacific).

The shooting happened at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in San Diego County. The Islamic Center is about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

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Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center that is surrounded by scores of police vehicles. The white mosque is in a neighborhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

The Islamic Center’s website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.” Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

– With a file from The Associated Press

– More to come

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