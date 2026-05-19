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2 comments

  1. Don
    May 19, 2026 at 8:55 am

    It’s way higher than this. Just go to the grocery store and get any wet pork done in your house. Canada is an inflationary mess brought on many by high taxation, bureaucratic red tape and brutal production.

  2. Linda Davidson
    May 19, 2026 at 8:55 am

    My ice cream has gone up 14.5% in one year. How can inflation be only 2.8%. Do there take out everything that goes up out off inflation numbers?

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Consumer

Higher gas prices pushed inflation up to 2.8% in April, says StatCan

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 8:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns of higher inflation'
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns of higher inflation
The Bank of Canada is again holding its key interest rate at 2.25 per cent, but warns Canada's economic outlook is uncertain. Mackenzie Gray explains why inflation is expected to rise sharply in the coming months, how the central bank is likely to respond, and what it all means for consumers and homeowners – Apr 29, 2026
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Consumer inflation surged last month to 2.8 per cent compared to a year earlier with higher gas prices being the primary driver, according to Statistics Canada.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April was up 0.4 per cent compared to the March report of 2.4 per cent for year over year inflation.

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This comes as the war in Iran, and specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has led to several months of global uncertainty for oil markets. Consumer gas prices in Canada have spiked since the conflict began, and are close to breaking all-time highs.

A higher inflation reading could put pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise borrowing costs in the months ahead, as the central bank’s target range for CPI is between one and three per cent.

– More to come

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