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Canada

Strong start to Calgary’s tourism season leads to optimistic outlook

By Skylar Peters & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 8:34 pm
3 min read
Shoppers browse for souvenirs at Calgary Souvenir & Gift Shop on Stephen Ave. on June 4, 2026. View image in full screen
Shoppers browse for souvenirs at Calgary Souvenir & Gift Shop on Stephen Ave. on June 4, 2026. Kevin Billo / Global News
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Memories of a great trip are something you can always take with you, but Amin Patani specializes in the physical reminders.

Even on a Thursday afternoon, Patani’s Steven Avenue store, Calgary Souvenir & Gift Shop, is teeming with dozens of visitors.

“Stampede T-shirts, hats, all sorts of cowboy accessories, magnets, keychains. The rest of the year, we sell a lot of mountain stuff,” Patani explained.

It’s the type of store that directly benefits from a booming tourism sector — and so far in 2026, business has been good in Calgary.

Tourism Calgary says year-over-year growth visitor spending in the first quarter was up seven per cent, indicating a strong summer season is ahead.

“All of the data is pointing to the reality that more people are choosing Calgary,” explained Alisha Reynolds, Tourism Calgary’s president and CEO. “And when they’re in Calgary, they’re staying longer and spending more.”

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2025 already presented a tough act to follow, when 10.5 million people visited the city — generating $3.3 billion in visitor spending.

Tourism groups from across Canada reported a strong year that year, partly attributed to an increase in domestic travel amid anti-American sentiment.

Reynolds says the first three months of the year show that feeling doesn’t seem to be going away, with a four-per cent increase in the first quarter of 2026.

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Three-quarters of tourists to Calgary in the first quarter were Canadians, according to Reynolds.

“Calgary ultimately is a destination that people are seeing as a base camp for adventure… a vibrant arts and culture scene, a growing and vibrant culinary scene,” Reynolds explained.

As a man heavily involved in that culinary scene, Ernie Tsu says he sees all kinds walk through the doors of his restaurants and other members of the Alberta Hospitality Association.

“We’ve seen an increase in American tourists and a lot of them have been genuinely awesome,” Tsu remarked. “It’s easy for them, not only because of the exchange of their dollar but how easily accessible it is for them to get over here.”

With a remarkable 45-per cent increase in recreation and entertainment spending so far compared to 2025, Reynolds says it’s a testament to the businesses that help maintain and expand the city’s vibrancy.

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And while the city’s tourism crown jewel is still the Calgary Stampede — now less than a month away — the city also has nearly 70 meetings and conferences scheduled between May and September.

“That shows the investments made into our meeting and conventions spaces and building Calgary into a ‘Tier 1’ convention destination (that is) bringing a new set of global dollars.”

International visitor spending also increased by nearly 16 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, including a substantial jump in overseas visitor spending — up 12 per cent.

“We’re increasingly seeing those business travelers extend their trips, coming a little bit earlier, leaving a little bit later, and spending on sports,” Reynolds said.

The city will also see 27 major sporting events this summer and in November, the Grey Cup will be presented at McMahon Stadium.

And while it’s still off in the distance, the construction progress at Scotia Place — the city’s new event centre — is also reminding Calgarians and visitors the city will be one of the hosts for the upcoming World Cup of Hockey in 2027.

Patani plans to be there for every visitor until then and well beyond, with souvenirs at the ready.

“If somebody’s sitting next door having a drink, they say, ‘Oh, there’s a souvenir shop, we should go there.'”

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Click to play video: 'National Tourism Week marked by Calgary’s record visitors and why every Calgarian plays a role in tourism'
National Tourism Week marked by Calgary’s record visitors and why every Calgarian plays a role in tourism

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