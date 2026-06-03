Canadian Olympians Sarault, Kingsbury named Calgary Stampede parade marshals

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They both wore red and white on the world’s biggest stage just a few months ago.

Now, the pair of Canadian Winter Olympic medallists, short-track speedskater Courtney Sarault, and freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury will don those colours once again — this time, helping kick off the ‘Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.’

Sarault and Kingsbury have been named the parade marshals for the 2026 Calgary Stampede parade on July 3, ushering in the 10-day event.

“When I found out, I remember just telling my parents,” Sarault says. “We’re all so excited and pumped about the whole situation, and the fact that I get to ride the horse is something I’m really excited about.”

The pair will be featured on horseback at the front of the annual tradition that formally kicks off Calgary Stampede, being held on July 3 2026.

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Stampede officials have previously called the role “the most important saddle to fill” during the 10-day event.

View image in full screen Singer Shania Twain is seen as a parade marshal for the Calgary Stampede parade in 2025. Global News

“Representing excellence, resilience and Canadian pride on the world stage, Sarault and Kingsbury are among the country’s most accomplished athletes, known for record-breaking performances, historic Olympic achievements and commitment to sport and community,” Stampede officials said in a news release.

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Kingsbury, who hails from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., has won more freestyle skiing World Cup victories than any other moguls skier.

He’s used to leading out a large procession, serving as Canada’s opening ceremonies flag bearer at the 2026 Milano Cortina winter games, where he won both a gold and silver medal, capping an incredible Olympic career by becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in the event’s history.

“It’s unreal and it’s a very big honour,” Kingsbury said of being named a parade marshal. “I know the list of people that have done it before me and to do it alongside Courtney Sarault … she’s an amazing Olympian. She had an amazing Olympics in 2026. It’s going to be fun to do that with her.”

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Sarault’s performance at Milano Cortina was nothing short of historic, becoming just the second Canadian athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., also won the Crystal Globe this season on the ISU Short Track World Tour as the top overall women’s skater.

“Courtney and Mikael embody the passion, perseverance and excellence we celebrate at the Calgary Stampede,” says Stampede president Stuart O’Connor. “They’re fitting ambassadors and we’re proud to welcome them as 2026 parade marshals and continue the Stampede’s long tradition of celebrating Canada’s Olympians.”

While they are both the first parade marshals to represent their sports, previous Olympians who’ve been given the honour include snowboarder Mark McMorris, bobsledder Kaillie Humphries and cross-country skier Sara Renner.

The list of past parade marshals is certainly star-studded and was most recently headlined in 2025 by singer Shania Twain.

2:11 Sights and sounds of the 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade

The Calgary Stampede parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 3, with the prelude beginning at 7:30 a.m.

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Guests can attend Stampede Park after the parade concludes with free admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on opening day.