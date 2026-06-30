‘It’s a constant battle’: Kelowna businesses say crime is changing downtown

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Some downtown Kelowna, B.C., business owners say security measures once considered optional have become necessary just to stay open, even as the city rolls out new initiatives aimed at reducing crime.

The city recently announced a new RCMP Downtown Community Liaison Officer, building on a package of safety measures that includes a business CCTV registry, security rebate program and additional patrols. Community Safety Director Darren Caul said over 50 CCTV cameras have been registered and 120 buisnesses have gone through a free security audit.

“Unfortunately, crime occurs every day and every night, and it’s our job to be constantly monitoring the data and looking for new opportunities to get ahead of that and curb repeat offenders,” said Caul.

He acknowledged the frustration many business owners are experiencing.

“We absolutely hear them and we see the challenges that they face and we share in that frustration that they are feeling,” he said.

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For Todd Daniels, owner of Gallery Street Clothing, keeping locked up is now a part of business.

View image in full screen Todd Daniels owner of Gallery street clothing, Showing his security gates he bought. Cohan Sassaman

“It’s a constant battle, man. Constant battle,” Daniels said.

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Daniels installed heavy-duty security shutters that cost “upwards of $7,000,” money he paid out of his own pocket because the program that now supports businesses with these kinds of expenses was not available at the time.

View image in full screen CCTV which the city of Kelowna will support if a local business applys and gets approved. Cohan Sassaman

Each night, staff move merchandise away from the storefront so if a window is broken, thieves can’t reach anything inside.

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Daniels believes those security measures are now critical.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be in business. Some landlords are saying they don’t like them or whatever, but until we fix the problem, we don’t have a choice.”

He also says the downtown retail landscape has changed dramatically.

“You couldn’t find a place here two years ago. It was impossible to get retail. It was impossible to get a spot. Now, every week there are spots,” he says as he points to a ‘for lease’ sign.

The city says businesses can apply for security funding and request free crime prevention assessments through its Community Safety team as it continues expanding its downtown safety initiatives.