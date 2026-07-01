Bell Centre to host memorial for slain Montreal police officer

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The police officer killed in last week’s shooting in Montreal will be honored during a memorial ceremony at the Bell Centre.

Montreal police announced on Tuesday that a ceremony is scheduled for July 7 in memory of SPVM Officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who was one of three people who died on June 22 in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Slain Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane is pictured in a SPVM handout. Montreal police

An online form is available for those wishing to attend the ceremony, although it is unclear if members of the public will be allowed to attend.

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“The exact time and attendance details will be communicated at a later date,” the SPVM said in a statement.

“During this time of mourning, we have been deeply touched by the many expressions of compassion and support shown to the family of Officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, our injured officer and our entire policing community,” the force said in a statement last week. They said the messages have brought comfort during a period of mourning.

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Tributes poured in for Benredouane following his death. The 34-year-old officer leaves behind a three-year-old child and a pregnant wife.

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Speaking to reporters last week, Côte-des-Neiges Mayor Stéphanie Valenzuela described the situation as a “nightmare.”

She said the loss is deeply personal. “He went to school in the neighbourhood, and many of my friends, many people in my network knew him personally,” she said. “It’s very personal, it hits very close to home. It’s devastating.”

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As of last week, a GoFundMe fundraiser had collected over $486K for the officer and his family in the days since his death.

Benredouane joined the SPVM in 2021. He is the first Montreal police officer in 24 years to die in the line of duty.

A private funeral was held for him on June 24.

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The officer’s family and loved ones were able to say their final goodbyes during a ceremony held at the Islamic Centre of Quebec in Montreal before his burial in Laval.

An interfaith memorial service was held in Montreal on Tuesday evening to honour both him and Michel Mizrahi, the civilian killed in the shooting.

Religious leaders representing the Buddhist, Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths joined community leaders for prayers, reflections and a moment of remembrance. Politicians, community representatives and police officers were among those in attendance.

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Speakers at the service called for an end to hate, violence and incel ideology, while paying tribute to the victims and expressing support for their families and the broader community affected by the tragedy.

–with files from The Canadian Press