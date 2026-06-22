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Crime

Armed suspect alert issued for Côte-des-Neiges residents in Montreal

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 1:00 pm
1 min read
An SPVM police vehicle is seen. View image in full screen
An SPVM police vehicle is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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Residents in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood are being urged to shelter inside as police investigate an armed and dangerous suspect.

Montreal police are urging people to avoid the area and those located in the neighbourhood are told to lock their doors, stay away from windows and follow instructions from local authorities.

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Officials say the area is bordered around Côte-des-Neiges, McDonald, Highway 40 and Queen Mary Road.

A public safety alert has been issued across radio, TV and mobile phones.

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