Armed suspect alert issued for Côte-des-Neiges residents in Montreal

Residents in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood are being urged to shelter inside as police investigate an armed and dangerous suspect.
Montreal police are urging people to avoid the area and those located in the neighbourhood are told to lock their doors, stay away from windows and follow instructions from local authorities.
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Officials say the area is bordered around Côte-des-Neiges, McDonald, Highway 40 and Queen Mary Road.
A public safety alert has been issued across radio, TV and mobile phones.
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