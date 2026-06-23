Calgary city council votes to stick with new Stampede music festival noise rules

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Calgary city council has struck down an attempt to overhaul new noise restrictions for downtown music festival tents during this year’s Calgary Stampede, in defiance of calls from some prominent politicians for the city to rethink the new rules.

City council voted 9 to 6 against an urgent motion introduced by Ward 1 Coun. Kim Tyers, which looked to roll back changes to noise exemption permits put in place for all music festivals and party tents outside of Stampede Park during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The move means weeknight concerts must end at midnight, with “cool-down” music allowed on speakers until 1 a.m., an extension of a half hour by city administration after conversations in recent days.

The permitted end times for weekend concerts is unchanged from last year, which allows music until 1:30 a.m. and cool-down music until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

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Allowable noise levels and maximum bass levels under the noise exemptions for the events have also been reduced by five decibels.

Mayor Jeromy Farkas, who has championed keeping the existing rules to show respect for Calgary residents who live within earshot of the noise, says the current rules are more than fair.

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“Here at city hall, we have sent a strong signal that we value people more than big money,” said Farkas. “This isn’t about the Stampede at all, it’s about one single bad actor who has chosen to treat their neighbours like garbage.”

City administration has maintained the changes to the noise exemption rules were in response to community concerns, after the City of Calgary received 225 noise complaints related to downtown music festivals during last year’s Stampede.

City officials said 125 of those complaints were related to the Cowboys Music Festival and 95 of them were received on weeknights.

Penny Lane Entertainment, which runs the Cowboys Music Festival, said the changes would negatively impact operations, with claims artists may cancel due to the restrictions and the event may be forced to reduce staff.

Global News has reached out to Cowboys Music Festival for comment.

Changes to this year’s rules for outdoor events drew criticism from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said this year’s new rules show a “fun police” approach that will harm business and the festival.

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In a post on social media, Farkas responded to the criticism, calling it a “coordinated smear campaign from out-of-town politicians.”

“They think you’re stupid and want you to believe that we’re somehow cancelling Stampede by asking the big tents to use the same rules in place at Coachella, Lollapooloza and all the other world class festivals,” Farkas added.

Councillors Tyres, Rob Ward, Landon Johnston, Mike Jamieson, Andre Chabot and Dan McLean were the sole votes in support of the urgent motion.

— with files from The Canadian Press.