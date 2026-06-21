Alberta premier criticizes Calgary Stampede noise bylaw: ‘Fun police have struck’

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says “the fun police have struck” Calgary after the city announced it’s turning down the sound dial for its upcoming rodeo and music festival.

Smith claims in a post on X that Calgary’s recent decision to lower music volume thresholds during the Calgary Stampede will negatively affect workers and create crowd-control issues, as festivalgoers will leave early.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says Calgary’s Mayor Jeromy Farkas and council need to rethink the new restrictions.

A memo Farkas posted on X says the city notified in February venues operating past midnight that permissible sound levels during the July event have been reduced by five decibels, bringing the maximum decibel threshold to 70.

After midnight on weekends, the memo says music bass levels can go up to 80 decibels, which is five decibels less than what was allowed last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The memo, signed by Calgary’s chief of community standards, says the new restrictions come after the city received 225 noise complaints from residents, with many saying that their windows were vibrating and items were falling off shelves and tables during last year’s festivities.