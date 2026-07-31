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2 comments

  1. Les
    July 31, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    14 shots over 8.5 hours? It wasn’t the booze.

  2. Vancouverite
    July 31, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    Of course he was an American from Florida. AKA the land of MAGAtards

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U.S. cruise passenger charged after allegedly hitting kids playing tag

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 4:18 pm
2 min read
FILE: A close-up of the Carnival Glory cruise ship arriving in Marseille. Carnival Cruise Lines ships in Marseille. View image in full screen
FILE: A close-up of the Carnival Glory cruise ship arriving in Marseille. Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
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A U.S. man was arrested after he allegedly hit two children who were playing a game of tag in a cruise ship hallway, Florida police said.

David Crosby II, 44, was charged with two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm at a Florida Court on Monday, according to Brevard County records.

Click to play video: '18-year-old woman killed on cruise was possibly strangled, say authorities'
18-year-old woman killed on cruise was possibly strangled, say authorities
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Crosby was a passenger on the Carnival Glory cruise ship when he allegedly struck one juvenile passenger in the face and another in the stomach, according to an arrest affidavit.

This incident was captured on the ship’s security camera system, the document says, adding that one alleged victim suffered a bloody lip and head pain and that the other felt stomach pain.

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The children and Crosby were running and playing tag in a hallway when the alleged incident occurred, according to the affidavit. It also states that Crosby suddenly stopped in his tracks before allegedly striking the two children.

The 44-year-old was reported to have been heavily intoxicated during the altercation, the affidavit says, noting that he claims to have no memory of the interaction.

Global News reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment but did not receive a response.

Crosby was arrested in Port Canaveral, Fla., on July 27 and taken into custody at the Brevard County Jail.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, July 29, where he pleaded not guilty, according to court documents obtained by People. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 25.

Global News has not independently reviewed the court documents.

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Crosby’s arrest follows a series of unrelated incidents involving the Carnival Cruise Line this year.

In May, it was sued for $5 million by a Florida man over its “unreasonably and dangerously hot” pool deck, alleging that he suffered severe second-degree burns to his feet while aboard the Carnival Magic last year.

In April, the cruise line was ordered to pay $300,000 to a former passenger after a federal jury in South Florida found that the company was negligent in serving a woman at least 14 shots of tequila in an eight-and-a-half-hour period before she fell down stairs and suffered a possible traumatic brain injury.

In another incident last August, two American Carnival Cruise ship passengers died from apparent drownings in separate incidents on the same day.

The drownings occurred at Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s private island for its guests in the Bahamas that opened last July and includes a beach club, swimming pools, a water park, freshwater lagoons and bars and restaurants.

Last November, 18-year-old Anna Kepner was found dead under a bed aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise. Her 16-year-old stepbrother, who is accused of sexually assaulting and killing her, is being held in jail while awaiting trial.

The Florida teen is being charged as an adult, but he will reportedly be held in an approved juvenile facility in Miami-Dade County.

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– with files from Global News’ Katie Scott

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