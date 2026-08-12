Trump confirms he left NATO summit on decoy flight over Iran threat

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U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he was instructed to switch planes after it was reported that he secretly moved to a decoy aircraft during his departure from a NATO summit in Turkey.

Speaking on the subterfuge involving his flight from Ankara in early July, during which the president stowed away in an airport catering container to sneak onto another plane due to an Iranian threat while Air Force One took off still loaded with journalists and staff, Trump said, “I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats.”

4:18 Trump hid in catering truck, switched planes in Turkey to avoid Iranian assassination threat

“They wanted me to go on a different flight, different plane,” the president told reporters after returning from an event in Ohio.

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Those still on board Air Force One, including journalists and White House staff, were reportedly unaware the president had disembarked.

While speaking with reporters, Trump appeared to show little concern for the safety or role of those on board.

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“I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk,” Trump said Tuesday, without providing many details about the action. But he said the incident did not scare him.

“I don’t worry about anything, to be honest,” Trump said. “Whatever it is. You know my attitude? Whatever!”

The move to sneak Trump off the flight came after U.S. intelligence detected a credible threat from Iran, but it was kept under wraps until the Washington Post first reported on it Monday.

View image in full screen President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he exits Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after attending the World Cup final soccer match, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Though it’s not unusual for world leaders to take under-the-radar trips in the interest of security, it is unprecedented for a maneuver of this kind to happen in real time and be kept secret, Garrett M. Graff, author of Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself — While the Rest of Us Die, told The Associated Press.

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“We have absolutely seen the president fly on unmarked or decoy planes before, into Iraq, Afghanistan, other war-zone-like places. But this was an ongoing secret that I don’t think we’ve ever seen before,” he explained.

What’s different here is that Trump was covertly separated from the rest of his travellers and instead of informing the public about what occurred once the risk had passed, the White House still hasn’t fully revealed what took place.

What is known is that shortly after boarding Air Force One in front of cameras, Trump was shuttled onto a smaller jet, which departed for a military base in England.

At the British Air Force base, he was seen deplaning the old Air Force One, meaning he snuck back on— out of sight of photographers and others already on the plane — to make it appear as though he had flown there on the original jet he was seen boarding in Turkey.

Trump said Tuesday, “If I go, you go. Right?” without acknowledging the fact that if Air Force One had been shot down, he wouldn’t have been on it.

Trump’s trip to Turkey also made headlines because he flew there on a Qatari-gifted red, white and navy blue jet — a Boeing 747-800 worth $400 million — which was not equipped with some of the same missile detection and countermeasure systems found on older presidential jets.

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Trump told reporters before his flight that the Qatari jet would fly ahead of him so U.S. military personnel stationed in the U.K. could have a look at it.

After landing in England on the smaller plane, being ushered back onto Air Force One and descending it, Trump climbed back aboard the Qatari plane.

— with files from the Associated Press