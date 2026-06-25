Carney coming to Calgary Stampede, carrying message that separation is no magic wand

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Prime Minister Mark Carney is coming to next week’s Calgary Stampede, and plans to reiterate that quitting Canada will not be the magic wand separatists think it is.

Carney, taking questions from reporters in Ottawa, says the fallout from the United Kingdom voting to leave the European Union a decade ago should serve as a clear cautionary tale.

He says people are lured into believing that separation is easy, and that residents get to keep their passports and currency.

“It is Canada’s worth fighting for — I mean, this is the greatest country in the world,” Carney said. “We’re not perfect. We can get better, but Canada’s worth fighting for, and standing up for Canada and supporting Canada is important.”

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney made his comments while speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday. Global News

Carney says Alberta’s vote could create years of uncertainty at a time when Canada is trying to be seen as a stable, reliable international trading partner.

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“The is a real referendum. It’s not, you know, a question about a question. It’s a dangerous bluff,” Carney added.

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“We’re literally at the 10 year anniversary of Brexit and I saw firsthand what happens, what gets sold in these referenda. That everything’s going to be easy. That you can keep your passport, you can keep the currency. You can stay in the country and leave it at the same time. You get all the benefits, but none of the things. You see what’s happened in the United Kingdom. It’s very reminiscent. At a minimum, it’s years of uncertainty.”

Albertans are set to vote on Oct. 19 on whether to stay in Canada or trigger a binding referendum on separating from the country.

Premier Danielle Smith says she wants the province to stay in Canada but says she felt obliged to call the referendum after hundreds of thousands of Albertans have weighed in on the issue by signing citizen initiative petitions.