Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charter boat sank in ‘really deep’ waters, Richmond RCMP says as recovery ongoing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
Survivors of the sinking of a fishing charter boat in the Strait of Georgia are seen in an inflatable dinghy being helped by Coast Guard officers on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in this photo taken by sailor Dorothy Stauffer, who helped rescue them. Six people are missing and presumed drowned in the sinking, while four people were saved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Dorothy Stauffer(Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Survivors of the sinking of a fishing charter boat in the Strait of Georgia are seen in an inflatable dinghy being helped by Coast Guard officers on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in this photo taken by sailor Dorothy Stauffer, who helped rescue them. Six people are missing and presumed drowned in the sinking, while four people were saved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Dorothy Stauffer(Mandatory Credit). DG
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Efforts are now underway to recover a vessel and the six people presumed drowned off the coast of Richmond.

Richmond RCMP said four men and two women remain unaccounted for and are presumed drowned after a charter boat sank off the coast of Richmond, in the Roberts Bank area, on Sunday.

Four people were rescued following the capsizing.

Nearby vessels raced to the commercial charter boat, but rescuers say that by the time they arrived, only four people were found alive.

Richmond RCMP said the recovery of the vessel is complex because the water where the vessel sank is deep.

“So where the boat sank, they’re thinking the water there is approximately 150 to 180 meters deep, which is really deep,” Cpl. Frank Bryson with Richmond RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So they’re going to need some specialized equipment — underwater drones and things like that — to go down. So they’re looking at a time when the weather is cooperating and they can get down and utilize some of those tools.”

Click to play video: 'Six people presumed drowned after boat sinks'
Six people presumed drowned after boat sinks

Bryson added that for those who are presumed drowned, next of kin notifications still need to be completed.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He did not provide any information on whether the people on the boat were locals or tourists.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating what happened.

Click to play video: 'Saving 3 people whose boat sank off the B.C. coast'
Saving 3 people whose boat sank off the B.C. coast

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices