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Consumer

Saskatoon shoppers turning to second-hand swaps in greater numbers

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 4:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon shoppers turning to second-hand swaps in greater numbers'
Saskatoon shoppers turning to second-hand swaps in greater numbers
WATCH: As the cost of living continues to rise, more people are ditching traditional stores and malls to turn to thrifting for the latest fashions. Payton Zillich has more on why people are opting for second-hand swaps, and whether this shift is more than just a passing trend.
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Thrifting has been around for decades, aimed at providing second-hand items at affordable prices. Now, in the modern world, thrifting has become so much more than just a good deal.

Many people thrift to find unique and more one-of-a-kind items, or vintage clothes that fit their style. Many people also thrift because of the community and the relationships it fosters with others, all while looking for that perfect piece.

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Here in Saskatoon, thrifting has become more popular with more stores opening up and chain stores expanding grounds. Recently, The Salvation Army just opened their second-biggest location right here in the Bridge City.

Locally-owned stores are expanding, too, with Cierra Giesbrecht, owner of Thick N Thrift, seeing her stock constantly flying off the shelves.

Watch the video above to step into the thrifting scene to see why it has become even more popular than ever before.

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