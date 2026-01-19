Man pleads guilty to vicious assault of Calgary transit bus driver

Send this page to someone via email

One of two men charged in the violent assault of a Calgary transit bus driver last May has pleaded guilty to two of the six charges against him.

Officers were called to the intersection of Falconridge and Castleridge boulevards shortly before 1 a.m. on May 14, 2025, after a bus driver was attacked for refusing to deviate from his designated route.

Investigators said the bus driver was attacked at a transit stop near the intersection of Falconridge and Castleridge Boulevards, when he refused to deviate from his scheduled bus route.

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The injuries and trauma from the attack were so serious, he has been unable to get back behind the wheel.

Mike Mahar, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 583, was among those who attended court in Calgary Monday morning. He addressed the dangerous conditions drivers find themselves in.

“They work alone, they work isolated, they’re in predictable locations, and people have all the time in the world to wait for the right opportunity,” said Mahar.

Baker Spence, 20, and Darryl Flett, 22, were both arrested a short time after the attack.

Spence was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and four counts of refusing to comply with a court order.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

He will be sentenced in May.

Flett, who was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and one count of failing to comply with a court order, will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.