Regina wife killer dies in Sask. Penitentiary weeks after life sentence

A Regina man convicted of killing his wife has died in prison, just weeks after being sentenced to life behind bars for a second time.
Correctional Service Canada says 54-year-old Jason McKay died Wednesday while in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.
The agency says McKay had been serving a life sentence that began Feb. 24, 2026. His next of kin have been notified.
McKay had been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jenny.
He entered the guilty plea on Jan. 23, 2026, shortly before he was set to face a second trial after successfully appealing his first conviction.
Court heard McKay stabbed his wife 24 times using multiple knives.
Defence counsel told the court McKay had long struggled with mental health issues, arguing those challenges played a significant role in what happened and that without them his wife would still be alive.
Crown prosecutors said the case has had a lasting impact on the victim’s family.
McKay had been in custody since his arrest in September 2017.
Correctional Service Canada did not say how McKay died, only that the death is under review.
The agency says that in all inmate deaths, police and the coroner are notified and the circumstances are reviewed.
