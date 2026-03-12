Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina wife killer dies in Sask. Penitentiary weeks after life sentence

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina man sentenced to life in prison'
Regina man sentenced to life in prison
RELATED: Regina man sentenced to life in prison – Feb 24, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Regina man convicted of killing his wife has died in prison, just weeks after being sentenced to life behind bars for a second time.

Correctional Service Canada says 54-year-old Jason McKay died Wednesday while in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.

The agency says McKay had been serving a life sentence that began Feb. 24, 2026. His next of kin have been notified.

McKay had been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jenny.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He entered the guilty plea on Jan. 23, 2026, shortly before he was set to face a second trial after successfully appealing his first conviction.

Court heard McKay stabbed his wife 24 times using multiple knives.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence counsel told the court McKay had long struggled with mental health issues, arguing those challenges played a significant role in what happened and that without them his wife would still be alive.

Crown prosecutors said the case has had a lasting impact on the victim’s family.

McKay had been in custody since his arrest in September 2017.

Correctional Service Canada did not say how McKay died, only that the death is under review.

The agency says that in all inmate deaths, police and the coroner are notified and the circumstances are reviewed.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices