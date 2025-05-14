Calgary bus driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary transit bus driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked by unknown assailants while driving his bus early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. near Falconridge Boulevard and Castleridge Boulevard Northeast.

Police haven’t released any details on a possible weapon or how he was attacked, but described his injuries as “significant.”

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Mike Mahar, told Global News there were up to four people involved in the attack, which he describes as “a horrible act of cowardice” that highlights the dangers transit drivers face on a regular basis.

“It’s got to be one of the worst nightmares for people who are driving. It’s very disturbing,” Mahar said. “The entire membership really lives it. It’s ugly. There’s 60 or 70 of them every year that involve some sort of EMS or police intervention, but these ones at this level, I mean, it’s just devastating for the operator, for the families and for the co-workers.”

View image in full screen Calgary police were still searching for suspects late Wednesday morning after a driver was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group of unknown assailants. Global Calgary

Police are still looking for suspects but Mahar said the transit buses are equipped with cameras that may be able to help in the investigation.

He’s also making a plea for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

The driver’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.