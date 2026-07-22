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World

Nicolas Maduro to face trial on U.S. drug trafficking charges in June 2027

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister The Associated Press
Posted July 22, 2026 6:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Maduro pleads not guilty in NYC courtroom as case put on hold until March'
Maduro pleads not guilty in NYC courtroom as case put on hold until March
RELATED: Deposed in a U.S. courtroom on Monday, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro entered a not guilty plea to federal narcotics trafficking charges, calling himself a "decent man" and his wife and he are “innocent." Around midday, Maduro, dressed in a blue prison uniform, and his spouse were escorted into court for a brief procedural hearing that will start a protracted legal battle over whether he may be tried in the United States.  – Jan 6, 2026
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Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife will go on trial on drug trafficking charges next June, a judge said Wednesday, as their lawyers continue to object to the U.S. military action that snatched them from power.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein set the June 1 trial date at the request of lawyers on both sides. Under the approved schedule, defense lawyers will begin filing requests in early September to challenge the indictment and the couple will return to the courtroom Nov. 17 for oral arguments on the motions.

Maduro, 63, and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, have been held at a Brooklyn jail since U.S. forces seized them from their Caracas home in a middle-of-the-night raid and brought them to New York in early January.

Neither spoke during Wednesday’s 15-minute hearing as each sat separately at a defense table, surrounded by their lawyers. Both have pleaded not guilty. They face potential life prison sentences if a jury agrees that they were part of a conspiracy to send cocaine into the U.S.

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As he was led into the courtroom, the bespectacled Maduro greeted the judge’s staff and shook hands with lawyers for him and his wife. Noticeably thinner in a tan jail suit and with his thick mustache, he seemed upbeat, smiling and chatting with his lawyer. He listened to a Spanish interpretation of the proceeding through headphones and clasped his hands in front of him in a prayerlike gesture. He had a black pen wedged in his right fingers and sporadically jotted notes on a white pad.

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As deputy U.S. marshals led him out, he waved to someone in the gallery.

Click to play video: 'New Venezuelan leader spoke to Trump administration for months before U.S. removed Maduro: reports'
New Venezuelan leader spoke to Trump administration for months before U.S. removed Maduro: reports

President Donald Trump’s administration has defended the raid to capture Maduro as a “surgical law enforcement operation” in a criminal case first brought six years ago. Maduro has called himself a prisoner of war and his capture a kidnapping.

U.S. prosecutors say Maduro carried out a conspiracy to move thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S. by colluding with Venezuelan law enforcement to help drug kingpins.

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“I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country,” he said in Spanish at his arraignment in January.

Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, has said he expects to contest the legality of Maduro’s “military abduction.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Pollack said he will first challenge the indictment on sovereign immunity grounds because if that is successful, Maduro won’t have to continue litigating the case.

The lawyers have said there are complex legal defenses that the court must address before a trial can begin.

Maduro and Flores have not asked to be released on bail.

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