Bridal brands prepare for Taylor Swift-inspired wedding requests

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Taylor Swift’s wedding dress remains a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from anticipating a boom in demand from brides hoping to emulate what they think the Style singer wore.

It was widely reported that Swift wore a haute couture Christian Dior dress to her Madison Square Garden wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce on July 3, though few details have been released about the wedding to date.

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U.S.-based wedding dress chain David’s Bridal, which owns 200 stores across the country, is among the bridal stores saying they are tracking the singer’s personal fashion choices in order to get ahead of what they expect will be a demand for dresses inspired by the pop star.

In Toronto, bridal shop Catherine Langlois is looking ahead to a season of Swift-centric bridal wear and noted that famous weddings commonly shape seasonal and sometimes long-lasting trends.

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“This year there has been a huge trend for Vivienne Westwood draped gowns from her archive 90’s collection,” Langlois said.

“Charlie xcx wore one, Zendaya recycles hers regularly for the red carpet and Gwen Stefani wore something similar to her first wedding, albeit designed by Galliano,” she continued, adding that she was waiting in anticipation for official photographs of Swift’s dress.

Langlois is predicting that Swift-inspired bridal trends will produce a distinguished mix of traditional ball gown elements and playful embellishments, which she described as “more of an ‘of-the-moment’ up-close detail that will never fully be visible.”

Since Swift’s wedding, a Hong Kong-based David’s Bridal design team has sketched about two dozen looks based on the pop star’s likely aesthetics, with a focus on Hollywood glamour and drop-waist silhouettes, CEO Kelly Cook told Reuters.

The pre-planned looks will help the business move quickly once more details about the star’s actual dress come to light, Kelly told the news agency, whose eagerness to get ahead of the curve is based on real-time data collected from the company’s website.

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David’s Bridal — which lists dresses ranging from hundreds of dollars to more than $3,000 — has already seen an uptick in searches for Swift-inspired designs, prompting its creative teams to begin digging into the details of Swift’s fashion footprint that could inform bridal trends more broadly.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold each other, touching foreheads. Taylor Swift on Instagram

Viola Chan, head of couture and design at David’s Bridal in Hong Kong, said her team studied Swift’s personal life to sketch three groups of designs: embellished ball gowns, simple gowns with a touch of detail and short dresses in case of a mid-ceremony outfit change.

“It could be her makeup, her hair styling, and could be the number of gowns that she changed, the colour of her gowns, the floral decoration,” Chan told Reuters.

Barcelona-based bridalwear designer Pronovias, which distributes its collections in more than 100 countries, told Reuters it plans to take inspiration from the silhouettes, fabrics and overall “attitude” of Swift’s look.

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The brand’s website says it draws upon culturally resonant bridal styles popularized by famous style icons, including Grace Kelly and Princess Diana.

When it comes to copycat designs, dressmakers are usually free to mimic the cut, shape, or silhouette of clothing but may be restricted in other areas such as embroidery or beadwork, Brad D. Rose, co-chair of law firm Pryor Cashman’s Intellectual Property Group, who works with luxury brands, told Reuters.

— with files from Reuters