Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek info on man suspected in armed sexual assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
CCTV and police images of James Francis Pritchard. View image in full screen
CCTV and police images of James Francis Pritchard. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for help to locate a man they believe was responsible for a sexual assault in the southwest of the city.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, a woman waiting at a bus stop on 37th Street Southwest between 26th and 28th Avenue Southwest was approached by an unknown man.

Police said the man, carrying a crowbar, demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby business. According to police, that’s where the man physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A neighbour in the area heard the woman’s calls for help and interrupted the assault, CPS said, causing the suspect to flee. The Good Samaritan called police and the victim was transported to hospital.

James Francis Pritchard, 47, is wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pritchard is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds with a slim build, short grey hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing dark sleeves, light blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows Pritchard’s location is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices