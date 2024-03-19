Calgary police seek info on man suspected in armed sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help to locate a man they believe was responsible for a sexual assault in the southwest of the city.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, a woman waiting at a bus stop on 37th Street Southwest between 26th and 28th Avenue Southwest was approached by an unknown man.

Police said the man, carrying a crowbar, demanded the woman follow him behind a nearby business. According to police, that’s where the man physically and sexually assaulted the woman.

A neighbour in the area heard the woman’s calls for help and interrupted the assault, CPS said, causing the suspect to flee. The Good Samaritan called police and the victim was transported to hospital.

James Francis Pritchard, 47, is wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

Pritchard is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds with a slim build, short grey hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing dark sleeves, light blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows Pritchard’s location is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.