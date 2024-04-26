2 Montreal Lake Cree Nation men charged after police seized crack, meth, firearm

Two men from Montreal Lake Cree Nation face drug and weapons charges after they tried to elude police by fleeing into the bush and wading across a river while wearing no shirts or shoes.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., when Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP determined a wanted man was at a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP officers said that when they approached the residence, two men ran out out of the home and got into a vehicle. Officers blocked the vehicle from leaving, and police say the men ran into the woods and waded across a river.

Officers found the two men and they were arrested. Police said the two men appeared to be suffering from exposure to the elements and they were provided first aid by Saskatchewan RCMP’s emergency medical response team.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers located and seized approximately 3.5 grams of crack-cocaine and a large sum of cash in one of the male’s possessions during the arrests,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“During a subsequent search of the SUV the males tried to flee in, officers located and seized a loaded shotgun with a defaced serial number, ammunition, 20 grams of methamphetamine, two batons, a can of bear spray and trafficking paraphernalia.”

Tyrese Smith, 23, and Craig McDonald, 32, face several charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, firearm charges and resisting arrest.

Police learned that Smith was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant from Correctional Service Canada for breach of statutory release conditions, and from Saskatoon Police Service for being unlawfully at large.

“These males, one on a Canada-wide warrant and one just released from jail a couple of weeks ago, were determined to evade police. They ran — with no shirts or shoes on — into a thick wooded area, even crossing a frigid river in an attempt to avoid arrest,” said Insp. Jeff Smoliak from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan enforcement response team.

“We have the investigational knowledge and technology to locate individuals, even in rugged terrain. Through the teamwork of Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP, multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units, as well as Saskatoon Police Service’s Air Support Unit, the males were arrested, and an illegal firearm and illicit drugs were removed from the community of Montreal Lake.”

Both men appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on April 25.