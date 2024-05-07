Regina police officer injured in accidental firearm discharge leaves hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina police officer who was injured following an accidental firearm discharge is now out of the hospital.

Police said the officer, a husband and father of two young children, suffered serious and life changing injuries and has a very long road to recovery.

The incident occurred after officers executed a search warrant at a local residence in the 1000 block of Retallack Street on April 26. This resulted in an officer of the tactical support team being injured, police stated.

“I want to thank everyone who supported and provided immediate aid to the officer at the scene, his colleagues, EMS who attended, and the doctors and nurses who operated and cared for him throughout his time at the hospital,” stated Chief of Police Farooq Sheikh.

“More importantly, I want to recognize the injured officer, an outstanding police officer of exemplary service, for his strength, bravery, and resilience throughout this traumatic period. The officer is a positive role model to us all and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Regina police said they will ensure that the officer and his family get their full support. Regina police’s major crimes unit is still investigating the incident, and the Saskatchewan Serious incident Response Team (SIRT) will continue to monitor the case as well.

Police said the Retallack investigation resulted in eight people being charged with forcible confinement and assault.