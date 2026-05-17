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Lewvan-Dewdney intersection gets green light for safety improvements

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted May 17, 2026 7:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lewvan, Dewdney Intersection is getting the green light on safety improvements'
Lewvan, Dewdney Intersection is getting the green light on safety improvements
Major improvements are on route.
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A particular junction in West Regina has some traffic safety improvements en route after years of being deemed the most accident-prone intersection in the city.

The intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive has an average of 38 collisions per year, measured over three years. Since 2010, there have been at least 600 reported collisions.

The City of Regina worked closely with SGI to collect and track data on safety within the intersection. With the highest level of traffic in the city, the City of Regina put out a Request for Proposal (RFP) to improve the intersection.

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“We began the planning process many, many years ago for this project. We’ve designed the project to add protected dual-left turn lanes,” says Chris Warren, City of Regina director of roadways and transportation.

Warren says enhancing safety within the intersection will also include increased lighting for pedestrians, as well as upgrades to signals and accessibility. The work is expected to take a year to complete.

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While infrastructure improvements will increase safety, drivers also play a role. City officials remind motorists to avoid distracted driving, to pay attention to pedestrians and other vehicles while driving, and to stay vigilant to avoid collisions.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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