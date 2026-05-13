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Investigations

Several people sent to hospital after bus rollover in northwestern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital after a charter bus rolled off Highway 672, west of Grand Prairie, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital after a charter bus rolled off Highway 672, west of Grand Prairie, Wednesday morning. File Photo
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RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a charter bus rolled off a highway northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties responded to the crash about 7 a.m. on Highway 672 near Beaverlodge, west of Grand Prairie.

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No fatalities have been reported.

Cpl. Mathew Howell says there were 17 people on the bus.

He says several went to hospital while some were being assessed for minor injuries at the scene

He says it’s not clear why the bus veered off the road and the investigation is ongoing.

 

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