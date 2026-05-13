Several people sent to hospital after bus rollover in northwestern Alberta

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a charter bus rolled off a highway northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties responded to the crash about 7 a.m. on Highway 672 near Beaverlodge, west of Grand Prairie.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No fatalities have been reported.

Cpl. Mathew Howell says there were 17 people on the bus.

He says several went to hospital while some were being assessed for minor injuries at the scene

He says it’s not clear why the bus veered off the road and the investigation is ongoing.