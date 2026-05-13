Several people sent to hospital after bus rollover in northwestern Alberta

RCMP say multiple people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a charter bus rolled off a highway northwest of Edmonton.
Mounties responded to the crash about 7 a.m. on Highway 672 near Beaverlodge, west of Grand Prairie.
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No fatalities have been reported.
Cpl. Mathew Howell says there were 17 people on the bus.
He says several went to hospital while some were being assessed for minor injuries at the scene
He says it’s not clear why the bus veered off the road and the investigation is ongoing.
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