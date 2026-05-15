Bridge inspector required on Toronto-area highway after dump truck incident

Eastbound highway lanes in Mississauga were shut down on Friday afternoon after a dump truck struck a bridge, wedging part of it underneath.
Just before midday, Ontario Provincial Police announced lane reductions on Highway 403 in Mississauga after the incident.
The force said that one right-hand lane was closed “due to a dump truck that has struck the overpass.”
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They said the issue came because of a “dump truck travelling with its box raised struck the overpass.”
Shortly after, officers decided to close all eastbound lanes between Mavis Road and Hurontario Street.
“A bridge inspector is en route to assess the integrity of the bridge,” police wrote on social media.
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