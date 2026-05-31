Winning Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot ticket worth $16M sold in Peterborough

A person who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for Saturday’s draw in Ontario is about to become $16 million richer.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the $16-million Gold Ball Jackpot ticket was purchased in Peterborough, Ont.
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The second prize worth about $170,800 was won in the Parry Sound-Nippissing area.
The Gold Ball Draw, according to OLG, guarantees a $1-million prize, and the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can reach up to $60 million.
People are encouraged to check their tickets if they bought one in these areas.
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