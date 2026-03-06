Alberta passenger rail master plan coming within weeks: Transportation minister

See more sharing options

Alberta’s government says a long-awaited passenger rail master plan is expected to be made public within weeks.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says with the plan complete, he’s hoping to announce it next month.

Dreeshen says it aims to include proponents for a high-speed rail line between Edmonton and Calgary and to connect the two cities and their international airports.

The rail connections have been talked about for more than a decade and could take even longer to develop.

Dreeshen says 80 per cent of the population lives in the corridor connecting Edmonton and Calgary, and adds that private sector investment will be “very important.”

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government first announced its intention to create a new Crown corporation to oversee rail development almost two years ago, citing record population growth and congested highways.