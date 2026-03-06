Menu

Alberta passenger rail master plan coming within weeks: Transportation minister

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 6:56 pm
1 min read
A train track near Calgary, Alta. on Monday, August 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Train tracks near Calgary are seen in this August 2024 file photo. Global News
Alberta’s government says a long-awaited passenger rail master plan is expected to be made public within weeks.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says with the plan complete, he’s hoping to announce it next month.

Dreeshen says it aims to include proponents for a high-speed rail line between Edmonton and Calgary and to connect the two cities and their international airports.

Click to play video: 'How realistic is Alberta’s first province-wide rail system?'
How realistic is Alberta’s first province-wide rail system?

The rail connections have been talked about for more than a decade and could take even longer to develop.

Dreeshen says 80 per cent of the population lives in the corridor connecting Edmonton and Calgary, and adds that private sector investment will be “very important.”

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government first announced its intention to create a new Crown corporation to oversee rail development almost two years ago, citing record population growth and congested highways.

Click to play video: 'UCP government looking for feedback on passenger rail plan'
UCP government looking for feedback on passenger rail plan
© 2026 The Canadian Press

