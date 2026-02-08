Menu

Sports

Mustangs to host benefit game for Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2026 9:58 am
Jerseys at a memorial outside main arena doors for three junior hockey players killed in a vehicle crash at Stavely, Alta., Feb. 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Jerseys at a memorial outside main arena doors for three junior hockey players killed in a vehicle crash at Stavely, Alta., Feb. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
A small Alberta town is set to host a benefit game for three junior hockey players who died last week in a highway crash.

The Southern Alberta Mustangs are expected to play the Stavely Spurs Alumni team tonight at the arena in Stavely, south of Calgary.

JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 from Kamloops, B.C., and 17-year-old Caden Fine from Alabama, died on their way to a Mustangs practice Monday.

The three players were crossing a highway when their car collided with a semi truck hauling gravel.

The team and the players’ families have received messages of support and tributes from the hockey community and beyond.

The benefit game is among several ongoing fundraisers that have, so far, raised tens of thousands of dollars for the families.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

