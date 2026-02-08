Mustangs to host benefit game for Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A small Alberta town is set to host a benefit game for three junior hockey players who died last week in a highway crash.

The Southern Alberta Mustangs are expected to play the Stavely Spurs Alumni team tonight at the arena in Stavely, south of Calgary.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 from Kamloops, B.C., and 17-year-old Caden Fine from Alabama, died on their way to a Mustangs practice Monday.

The three players were crossing a highway when their car collided with a semi truck hauling gravel.

The team and the players’ families have received messages of support and tributes from the hockey community and beyond.

The benefit game is among several ongoing fundraisers that have, so far, raised tens of thousands of dollars for the families.